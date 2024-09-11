Maiduguri floods most catastrophic in 3 decades – Shettima



Vice-President Kashim Shettima says, despite preparations, the severity of the floods in Maiduguri is most catastrophic in over three decades.

Shettima stated this on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment of the ravaging floods, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the impacts of the floods exceeded estimation, but assured that the Federal Government would prioritise the welfare of the affected communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had directed Shettima to, immediately, visit Maiduguri, to assess the devastating flood in the state capital.

‘The flood’s unprecedented scale has presented challenges beyond our previous experiences.

‘The disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the increasing threats posed by climate change, not just globally, but particularly to North East region.

‘Nigeria’s vulnerability to flood disasters has been highlighted time and again, as witnessed during the devastating floods of 2012, 2018, and 2022.

‘The factors contributing to thes

e recurring disasters are diverse, and it is for this reason that Tinubu has developed a comprehensive roadmap to address these challenges headlong.

‘Nonetheless, the Federal Government remains determined in its commitment,’ he said.

Shettima visits flood affected areas in Maiduguri, Borno

Shettima said, as with other states facing similar crises, the government is resolute in mobilising all necessary resources to ensure the safety and support of affected persons.

Shettima, who commiserated with victims of the flood disaster, expressed the deepest sympathies of Tinubu to the victims.

‘I am deeply devastated by the flood that has engulfed Maiduguri and its environs.

‘My heart goes out to the families who have tragically lost their homes and livelihoods in this calamity.

‘Our grief is shared, but so is our resolve to offer support and comfort as you begin to recover from this disaster.

‘Now, more than ever, we are compelled a

s a nation to come together to overcome the losses suffered, and we are committed to finding lasting solutions to this recurring issue,’ he said ‘

The vice president added: ‘The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam.

Floods submerged Maiduguri

‘The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities.

‘As we speak, efforts are ongoing to evacuate and resettle residents in the affected areas, while ensuring the provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance until the situation stabilises’.

Shettima said in response to the 2024 flood Outlook, government had implemented comprehensive contingency plans and adopted proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts.

According to him, the government intensifies its interventions in flood-prone areas characterised by erratic rainfall patterns and complex river basin dynamics.

He said the

areas had been prioritised in flood mitigation strategies to safeguard communities, protect agricultural zones, and reinforce critical infrastructure.

He commended the government of Borno State for its swift and effective response to this tragic situation.

‘I also want to acknowledge the remarkable resilience of the good people of Maiduguri and surrounding areas, who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion by being their neighbours’ keepers.

‘I am in Maiduguri to oversee the implementation of comprehensive flood mitigation measures.

‘We will overcome this tragedy as long as our resolve remains strong, as long as we remain united, as long as we remain compassionate, and as long as we prioritise strategic actions to emerge from this even stronger than ever,’ he assured.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria