Major headlines in Bahrain’s dailies on local news on Friday:

HM King congratulates the Irish President on National Day.

HM King issues decree restructuring Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

HM King issues decree making appointments at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister congratulates the President of Ireland.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister receives the Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister issues circular on working hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister restructured the Water Resources Council.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister issues edicts.

HRH Princess Sabeeka congratulates Dalal Al-Zayed.

HRH Princess Sabeeka congratulates Dr. May Al Otaibi.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives GPIC chairman.

Finance minister stresses Bahrain's support to promising sectors

King Hamad Global Centre, Brazil to boost education cooperation.

BDF Chief of Staff receives Jordanian Military Attaché

BDF holds a graduation ceremony.

Royal Bahrain Naval Force holds a graduation ceremony for cadet officers.

Foreign Minister attends OIC meeting.

NIHR participates in GANHRI meeting.

France is a key trading partner- BCCI Chairman.

The Health Minister attends the Arab Health Ministers Council meeting.

Shura Council chairman receives BIC officials.

Oil and Environment Minister opens the expansion of Ras Sanad nursery

Bahrain All Share Index ends trading at 1,896.98 points.

Source: Bahrain News Agency