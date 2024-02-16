Make internet accessible and affordable to promote digital inclusion – Prof Onwona-Agyemang to African governments

Professor Boateng Onwona-Agyemang, Provost, College of Basic and Applied Sciences at the University of Ghana, has urged African governments to invest more in developing robust digital platforms across the continent to promote social and economic growth. Speaking at the inaugural Studentpreneur Africa Festival on Thursday at the University of Ghana in Accra, he pressed them to make the internet more accessible, affordable, and reliable to promote digital inclusion. The Institute of Applied Science and Technology at the University of Ghana, the University of Ghana Computing Systems, and Springfield Events are organizing the two-day event to address emerging issues in education, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. It also aims to find practical solutions to the current global financial problems, as well as the high unemployment rate among Sub-Saharan African youth. The event is on the theme: 'Boundless Prospects for Africa's Future Frontrunners: Technology, Sustainability and Innovatio n.' Prof. Onwona-Agyemang stated that strong digital platforms for business registration and robust digital tax filing systems were critical for boosting entrepreneurship in Africa. However, he pointed out that many rural and underserved populations in Africa lacked access to the Internet, limiting their ability to participate in the digital economy. According to an African Development Bank (AfDB) report, women in Africa's rural areas are disproportionately affected by the digital divide, with a mere four per cent having internet access. 'Connectivity is, therefore, a critical pillar of digital inclusion,' Prof Onwona-Agyemang added. Prof. Onwona-Agyemang also emphasized the importance of making digital tools and resources more available to bridge the digital divide and allow people in rural and underserved places to take part fully in the digital economy. He encouraged African governments to continue to advance digital inclusion so that everyone gets access to the digital tools and resources required t o thrive in the digital economy. Prof. David Dodoo-Arhin, Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology, stated that Ghana and Africa's future was dependent on their ability to harness the endless possibilities of technology. 'As we move forward, embracing digital advancements, we unlock new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and transformation. 'Whether it's leveraging artificial intelligence, blockchain, or renewable energy solutions, technology is our compass toward progress,' he stressed. Prof Dodoo-Arhin challenged student entrepreneurs to be innovative and create solutions that address contemporary employment situations. 'As student entrepreneurs, dare to dream beyond the ordinary. Innovate in healthcare delivery, agribusiness, education, and beyond. 'Disrupt the status quo! Seek inspiration from our rich cultural heritage, blend it with cutting-edge knowledge, and create solutions that resonate with our people,' he admonished. Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development), University of Ghana stated that the festival was in line with the institution's goal to equip students with more practical skills to help them prepare for and enter the world of work. He stated that over the last three years, the Office of Research, Innovation, and Development (ORID) had increased its commitment to fostering an innovative culture and promoting entrepreneurship at the University. ORID, he said, had also strengthened the capacity of the Technology Transfer and Intellectual Property Services Team (TTIPs) to provide technical support to the innovation ecosystem. He asked students to harness their might to tear down barriers, bridge divides, and develop solutions that would resound globally. Source: Ghana News Agency