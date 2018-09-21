MALAYSIA: MINISTRY TO MOUNT PALM OIL AND RUBBER MISSION TO N. AFRICA, COLOMBIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin will lead a palm oil and rubber economic and investment mission to Egypt, Morocco and Colombia from Sept 21-29, 2018.

The mission delegation would comprise representatives from the Ministry of Primary Industries, Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Malaysian Rubber Board, LGM Properties Corporation, Malaysian Palm Oil Council and Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council.

The objective of the mission is to strengthen trade and address issues related to trade, as well as, explore market and investment opportunities particularly for palm oil and rubber.

Egypt is an important gateway for Malaysia's palm oil to countries in North Africa while Morocco is one of the potential and growing market for Malaysian palm oil imports, it said.

Shamsul is scheduled to attend the 19th International Oil Palm Conference in Cartegena, Colombia, from Sept 26-28.

In 2017, exports of palm oil products to Egypt amounted to RM919.3 million and RM72.3 million to Morocco, which amounted to 1.2 per cent and 0.09 per cent of the total palm oil exports and palm oil-based products, respectively.

The ministry said Egypt and Morocco were among the potential new markets for exports of natural rubber and rubber products, especially rubber gloves.

Malaysian exports of rubber and rubber products to Egypt in 2017 totalled RM127.8 million, Colombia at RM82.4 million and Morocco at RM29.6 million, respectively.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK