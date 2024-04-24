Mama Hodzige seeks support for Menstrual Hygiene Project



Mama Hodzige II, Divisional Queen mother of Klik or-Agblorgame, has appealed to individuals and corporate organisations interested in the development of the girl-child to support her ‘Menstrual Hygiene Project’ with menstrual pads.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, Mama Hodzige, said she conceived the idea after realising that many girls absented themselves from school duing menstrual periods.

‘Some of the girls in my community are not regular in school and my interactions with them shows their parents can not afford to get them sanitary pads when they are in their menstrual flow.’

‘I decided to do this small project to support them with sanitary pads’, she added.

She said, ‘menstruation is not a choice’, so everyone should ‘get committed to support the girl-child’ to stay in school and learn.

Mama Hodzige II, also the Ketu South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), asked those inter

ested in the Project to call +233 24 355 3461 for their support.

Source: Ghana News Agency