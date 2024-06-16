Man remanded again over cutlass wounds on pregnant wife, to re-appear June 27

A Dambai District Magistrate Court has remanded a 42-year-old man into police custody for the second time.

Ibrahim Anas, a suspect, who on May 28, 2024 inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife on the farm in Banda of the Krachi Nchumuru District, has again been remanded into custody.

Mr Dramani Alhassan, Judge of the Dambai District Magistrate Court, has remanded the suspect to re-appear on June 27, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector S. K. Gavor, prosecuting, told the court that they were amending the charge sheet from causing harm to first degree felony due to the gravity of the case, hence the request for extension of time.

Chief Inspector Gavor said the charge sheet would be taking to the Attorney General’s Department (AG) for the necessary advice.

He appealed to move the case from Magistrate Court to Circuit Court after broad consultation from the Attorney General office in his request, which was granted by the court.

