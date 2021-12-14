Man United reports positive tests for virus ahead of PL game

London, Some players and staff members at Manchester United reported positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday, reports AP.

The people who tested positive were sent home before training and the Premier League was notified. The rest of the squad trained and practice was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

United is scheduled to play Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday. Tottenham had a coronavirus outbreak last week, forcing the postponement of two of its games — including a match at Brighton in the Premier League.

British newspaper The Sun was the first to report the positive tests at United. United played Norwich away on Saturday, winning 1-0, and the whole travelling group tested negative in routine tests.

