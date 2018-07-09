Mangalis Hotel Group Adopts TravelClick’s Leading Reservations, Web and Media Solutions

TravelClick Offerings Enable Mangalis to Maximize Revenue during Rapid Expansion Across Africa

NEW YORK, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — TravelClick, a leading global provider of data and revenue-generating solutions for hoteliers, today announced that Mangalis Hotel Group, the African-born hospitality group with its dynamic innovative brands Noom Hotels, Seen Hotels and Yaas Hotels, has selected TravelClick’s award-winning Reservations (iHotelier®), Web and Media Solutions to drive more revenue and maximize direct bookings as Mangalis continues its rapid expansion across Africa.

TravelClick’s flexible, integrated Reservations Solutions enable Mangalis Hotel Group to price rooms, develop personalized offers and book guests – irrespective of what device or channel the guest uses to engage the hotel. To acquire new guests, Mangalis uses TravelClick’s Media and Web Solutions to target and reach guests when they are most likely to book and push them to new, highly engaging, conversion-oriented websites. These websites have been designed to advance their hotels’ brands and increase their online revenue. Mangalis will also leverage TravelClick for representation on all Global Distribution Systems to drive demand among additional traveler segments.

“With innovation at the heart of our business model, it was essential that our reservations, media and web solutions provider could offer us the true flexibility that we need to meet the unique requirements of today’s guests in Africa,” said Olivier Jacquin, CEO, Mangalis Hotel Group. “TravelClick not only met and exceeded our requirements, but TravelClick also provides a singular guest experience, which is extremely important for us. Using TravelClick, we are able to capture the right guests at the right time at the right room rate – always ensuring that we are optimizing our revenue per available room (RevPAR) and occupancy.”

“TravelClick allows Mangalis Hotel Group to control the entire guest booking experience, from the moment that a guest is first encountered online to the time that the guest arrives at the property to when the guest departs and hopefully returns,” added Jan Tissera, President, International, TravelClick. “We are excited about this partnership as it marks our continued expansion in Africa, a key growth region for us. As Mangalis Hotel Group expands across the continent, it will be able to take full advantage of all of TravelClick’s inherent capabilities to provide unique offers and pricing that match the creativity that guests everywhere have come to expect.”

About TravelClick

TravelClick offers innovative, cloud-based and data-driven solutions for hotels around the globe to maximize revenue. TravelClick enables over 50,000 hoteliers to drive better business decisions and know, acquire, convert and retain guests. The Company’s interconnected suite of solutions includes Business Intelligence, Reservations & Booking Engine, Media, Web & Video and Guest Management. As a trusted hotel partner with more than 30 years of industry experience, TravelClick operates in 176 countries, with local experts in 39 countries and 14 offices in New York, Atlanta, Barcelona, Bucharest, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Orlando, Ottawa, Paris, Shanghai and Singapore. The Company also provides its hotel customers with access to a global network of over 600 travel-focused partners. Follow TravelClick on Facebook, Twitter and Linke dIn.

About Mangalis Hotel Group

Mangalis Hotel Group was established in 2012 with the objective of developing and managing new and exciting African hospitality brands and service standards: Noom Hotels (Upscale), Seen Hotels (Midscale) and Yaas Hotels (Lifestyle Economy). As part of the African Holding Teyliom Group, its objective is to be among the largest African hospitality groups active in the continent, while being the industry undisputed benchmark in terms of products, innovation, quality of service and healthy growth. Currently, the Group´s pipeline includes 15 hotels in 10 African countries summing up to 2,300 rooms in different market segments. Follow Mangalis Hotel Group on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.