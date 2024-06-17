Mavenir and e& UAE Announce Multi-Year Strategic Technology Partnership at #MWC25 Starting with Collaboration in Converged 5G Packet Core

Mavenir and e& UAE Announce Multi-Year Strategic Technology Partnership

BARCELONA, Spain, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider, and e& UAE, telecom arm of global technology group e&, announced a collaboration to advance e& UAE’s future of cloud-native converged packet core networks across 4G, 5G (NSA and SA) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This marks a significant milestone in the journey towards next-generation connectivity and digital transformation.

This long-term partnership leverages cutting-edge technologies and advanced features, including AI-enabled 5G services, automation, and orchestration. This robust infrastructure is designed to support a wide range of future use cases, from enhanced mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low-latency communications to massive machine-type communications.

With Mavenir and e& UAE coming together, it sets the stage for innovative use cases, including smart cities, autonomous vehicles, industrial IoT, and immersive AR/VR experiences using the latest AI technology. The converged packet core environment ensures seamless transition and readiness for 6G capabilities, paving the way for future advancements in connectivity supporting the expanding business needs of e& UAE.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir: “We are thrilled to partner with e& UAE in deploying a state-of-the-art 5G core network. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers. The advanced features and technologies integrated into this network will unlock new possibilities and set the foundation for future 6G capabilities.”

Khaled Al Suwaidi, core networks and platforms, e& UAE, said: “Our successful collaboration with Mavenir marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide world-class connectivity and digital services to our customers. The deployment of this advanced 5G core network not only enhances our current offerings but also positions us at the forefront of technological innovation. We look forward to exploring new areas together in AI, automation, orchestration, digital BSS, and RCS, to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Mavenir and e& UAE are committed to ongoing collaboration in various domains to drive continuous innovation and deliver transformative digital experiences to customers across the region.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

