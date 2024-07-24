Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin to stage historic concert in Ghana on August 18



The Grammy Award-winning gospel group Maverick City Music and renowned gospel musician Kirk Franklin will hold a concert at the ICGC Christ Temple East on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The concert is part of Maverick City Music’s highly anticipated Kingdom World Tour, a global worship movement targeted at uniting worshippers in a powerful spiritual experience.

According to the organisers, the Accra concert is set to be a remarkable worship experience, designed to connect thousands of worshippers and gospel music enthusiasts with God through powerful and soul-stirring performances.

‘We are thrilled to bring Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin to Ghana,’ said the organizers. ‘This concert promises to be a night of profound worship and spiritual encounter as we come together to lift our voices in praise and seek a deeper connection with God,’ a statement from the organisers said.

With a mission to foster spiritual renewal and unity, the Kingdom World Tour offers an unforgettable encounter with God through soul-

stirring performances and heartfelt lyrics.

The Accra concert marks a significant moment in the tour, as it brings the group to the vibrant and diverse worship community in Ghana.

Maverick City Music has garnered widespread acclaim for their innovative approach to worship music, blending contemporary sounds with traditional gospel elements.

The group has amassed a huge following across Africa in recent times, with their success stemming from their songs of faith and inspiration and their innate knack for breaking the unspoken rules that exist in the CCM and gospel worlds. In Ghana specifically, they command a significant fanbase, especially among young Christian audiences.

Meanwhile, Kirk Franklin launched his career in the early ’90s, leading the Texas-based choir The Family.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Franklin Kirk is widely credited with helping to shape modern gospel music and his renowned leadership of urban contemporary gospel choirs has crowned him a champion of the genre.

He has toppe

d the gospel album charts so many times, delivering scripture-tinged lyrics for his own projects and contributing touching outros to popular artists’ projects.

Source: Ghana News Agency