MBSSE Overhauls Senior Secondary Curriculum with Five New Academic Streams



Freetown: The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) has announced the rollout of the new Senior Secondary School curriculum nationwide. This reform replaces the traditional three academic streams-Commercial, Arts, and Science-with five new streams: Science and Technology; Languages and Literature; Social and Cultural Studies; Economics, Business, and Entrepreneurship; and Mathematics and Numeracy.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the introduction of the new curriculum is designed to give pupils greater flexibility and choice in subject selection while better preparing them for the rapidly changing global job market. The over 70 subject syllabuses aim to promote national development priorities, enhance learners’ well-being, and equip them with 21st-century skills.





For the transitional period covering the 2026 and 2027 WASSCE examinations, candidates will be assessed on subjects drawn from both the old and new curricula-20 subjects from the new curriculum and 17 subjects from the old curriculum.





Subjects from the New Curriculum include English Language, French, Geography, Business Accounting, Physics, Health Science, Physical Health Education, Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, General Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Arabic Language, Politics and Governance, Principles of Economics, Principles of Accounting, Principles of Commerce, Business Management Studies, Clerical Office Duties (ODT), and History (African History or History of Sierra Leone).





Subjects from the Old Curriculum include Christian Religious Studies (CRS), Islamic Studies, Literature-in-English, Science Core, Auto Mechanics, Building Construction, Electronics, Engineering Science, Metal Work, Clothing and Textiles, Food and Nutrition, Home Management, Management in Living, Visual Art, Technical Drawing, and Applied Electricity.

