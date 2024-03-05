MCE urges parents to train their children on Ghanaian cultural values

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has called on parents and guardians to train their children to adopt the appropriate cultural values and practices to enable them to respect their Ghanaian and African identity. He said early parent-child interactions were vital to children's development and imbibed in them a sense of belonging, self-worth, and patriotism amid globalisation and social media. He made the call when he gave the keynote address at the 67th pre-Independence Day Anniversary march passed by kindergarten (KG) schools within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. It was on the theme: 'Imbibing Patriotism in Early Stage: The Key to Growth and Development of the Learner and the Country as a Whole'. Mr Issah noted that: 'It is disheartening to see on social media, students of today in our society speaking ill of national leaders and the nation at large.' He said it was the responsibility of parents to impart good moral values in their children, saying; 'When ch ildren are imparted with the best from the beginning, it sticks and becomes very difficult to adulterate.' ?He continued: 'I urge all of us here to make it a point to imbibe good morals and love for the nation into the hearts of these young ones for us to achieve the change we desire as a nation.' The MCE also advised the children to stay away from bad friends, truancy and any attitude or lifestyle that could have negative consequences on their future. Touching on the theme, the MCE indicated that it was only through patriotism by the citizenry that the country could achieve its development goals. Mr Issah said: 'Patriotism teaches us to love our country and embrace the whole of humanity, and enlightens people about their predominant duties towards the nation through supreme sacrifice for the country. 'The sacrifices made by our leaders to attain independence must not go in vain, because without patriotism, we will continue to be slaves to debts and other unseen vices from the foreign front.' According to him, the theme for the celebration also aligned with the STMA's efforts in promoting preschool education in the Metropolis, adding it served as the foundation of well-structured educational systems that impacted the lives of children. The MCE said the STMA would continue to deliver on its mandate and commitment to improve upon access and quality of education in the Metropolis through the provision of needed infrastructure, and other teaching and learning materials. Mrs Sally Nelly Coleman, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the STMA for their support and contributions in improving teaching and learning as well as access to early childhood development education in the Metropolis. She said this year's KG schools celebration was the 31st edition, and that her office would put in place measures to sustain the activity in the years ahead. A total of 31 KG schools participated in the march pass which was characterised by cultural performances, masquerade dance and other entertaining activities to promote the rich Ghanaian culture. Source: Ghana News Agency