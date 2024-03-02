MDCEs urged to go extra mile to make a difference

Two Municipal Chief Executives (MDCEs) in Nkwanta South and Krachi West of the Oti Region have been sworn in, with a call on them to work hard, and with passion to bring more progress to the region. Dr Archibald Yao Letsa , the Volta Regional Minister who is now caretaker Minister of Oti Region, urged the MDCEs to unite the people behind the government's development agenda. He told them to be in haste to transform the living conditions of the people in their various Municipalities. The Minister, at the swearing-in ceremony appealed to the Chief Executives to be humble, transparent and accountable in the discharge of their duties. The Minister said there are a significant number of interested people on the touchline ready to take over their positions if they fail to perform beyond President Akufo-Addo's expectations. He said President Akufo Addo required competent and proactive people to take charge of the various Assemblies to prosecute his Agenda of development and transforming the nation. The Minister reminded the MDCEs that the sustainable development of the Region is a collective responsibility of all Assembly Members, the youth, women, civil society organisations, non-government organisations, associations and religious Organisations. He again advised them to find innovative ways to improve the revenue generation performance to implement more developmental projects. Mr Patrick Kwaku Bulator, the newly sworn in MCE of Krachi West Municipality on behalf of Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, Nkwanta South MCE thanked the President Akufo-Addo for the enormous confidence reposed in them and gave an assurance to deliver. They expressed appreciation to their respective chiefs, stakeholders and Assembly Members for their confirmation and promised to work with them to bring accelerated development. Source: Ghana News Agency