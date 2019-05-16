Media Invite: Launch of Collaboration in the Cross Border Areas of the Horn of Africa

Launch of the Collaboration in the Cross Border Areas Project by the European Union#39;s High Representative/Vice-President, Ms Federica Mogherini on the occasion of her visit to Nairobi, Kenya

Date: Tuesday 21 May 2019

Venue: United Nations Office in Nairobi, Conference Room I, Gigiri

Time: 12.30 to 3 pm

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Ms Federica Mogherini will visit Kenya on 21 May 2019. As part of her itinerary, the High Representative/Vice-President will launch the Collaboration in the Cross Border Areas Project in the Horn of Africa. In a keynote address, the High Representative / Vice-President is expected to set out the priorities for the European Union#39;s strong engagement with the Horn of Africa region.

You are invited to attend the event to be followed by a press conference at the United Nations premises in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The visit is part of a regional tour that includes Somalia, Kenya and Djibouti. In Nairobi, the schedule will comprise: high-level meetings with the Kenyan Government, the opening of the New EU Delegation Offices in Westlands, Nairobi and an exchange with youth and Civil Society Organisations to discuss opportunities and challenges young people are facing in Kenya.

Please note: Only media who have confirmed participation and are accredited to access the UN compound will be able to join. The media are invited to arrive by 12:30 pm for accreditation and set-up, the event starts at 2.00 pm sharp.

Source: EU Delegation to Kenya