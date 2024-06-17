Media’s Strategic Role in Counter-Insurgency Highlighted by Chief of Defence Staff

Abuja: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasized the critical role of the media as a central force in combating terrorism and insurgency within the nation. This assertion was made during the Expanded Chat with Media Executives, marking two years of his tenure, in the capital city.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Gen. Musa outlined the military’s ongoing struggle with various adaptive and unconventional threats posed by non-state actors, such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and secessionist violence. These complex threats necessitate a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach, he stated.

“In response, the Armed Forces have fully embraced the Whole-of-Society Approach: a framework that emphasizes synergy among the military, government institutions, and the people as a unified trinity in the fight against insecurity,” Gen. Musa explained.

The CDS stressed the importance of engaging directly with media executives nationwide, underscoring that truth and trust are vital to national resilience. He noted the significant impact media reports have on public perception and morale, both domestically and internationally.

“In today’s battles, particularly against terrorism and insurgency, we are not only engaged in physical combat but also fighting a war for the hearts and minds of the people,” Gen. Musa said. He highlighted the media’s role in this non-kinetic theatre as a powerful force in shaping narratives and countering misinformation, which is crucial for strategic success. He called for a professional, objective, and nation-oriented partnership with the media.

Gen. Musa reiterated the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He acknowledged the growing importance of non-kinetic strategies in modern asymmetric warfare, attributing over 70 percent of efforts to these approaches, with the media being a central player.

The event also featured insights from other military leaders. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, represented by Maj.-Gen. Paul Koughna, noted the Nigerian Army’s significant operational successes, including neutralizing high-profile terrorists across various regions.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by Rear Adm. Olusegun Soyemi, highlighted the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to securing maritime interests and contributing to economic prosperity since June 2023.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), represented by AVM Edward Gabkwet, reported on the Nigerian Air Force’s advancements, including the acquisition of new aircraft, boosting operational capabilities. He provided details on the extensive flight hours and sorties conducted for counter-terrorism operations in the past year.

These military leaders collectively emphasized their branches’ continued efforts to collaborate with other services and agencies to address the nation’s security challenges effectively.