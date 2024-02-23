Mexico Basic School wins Sherbrah Cup Football Tournament

The Mexico Basic School has emerged as the winner of the Sherbrah Cup Football Tournament, out of 10 participating schools in the Tema West Municipality. The tournament, which was organised by James Clifford Sherbrah Sporting Limited (JC Sherbrah) in partnership with the Ghana Education Service and the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), was aimed at uncovering and nurturing young talents at the basic school level within Tema Community Two. For its prize, the Mexico Basic School was awarded trophies, medals, and a cash prize of GHS200, along with sporting bags, close-up toothpaste, and brushes, while the best goalkeeper and player for the tournament each received a plaque. The runner-up team from the Community 2 Cluster 5/1 Basic School was also presented with medals. Seven promising players were also scouted during the tournament by representatives of the Football for Schools (F4S), for further evaluation. Reverend Maurine Sherbrah, the president of JC Sherbrah, told the Gna Sports that there was a co llaboration between the company and Football for Schools (F4S) to enhance the education, development, and empowerment of children at the basic school level in sports. Rev. Sherbrah added that they aimed to make football more accessible to both genders nationwide by integrating it into the educational system. He said the programme was tailored to instill vital life skills and competencies in the children through football, noting that the children's excitement after receiving their awards was an indication of their joy in achieving something in the sport. She noted that despite facing some challenges, such as parental and teacher reluctance, the initiative persevered, using the children's keen interest as motivation. She said currently, they host regular games at public basic schools in the Greater Accra Region, while plans are under way for a nationwide expansion. As part of the tournament, the children were taken through an education on personal hygiene, acknowledging the physical exertion involved in sp orting activities. Ms Gyafo Lydia, a nurse and member of JC Sherbrah, took them through proper hand-washing techniques and the correct use of hand sanitizer, as well as the importance of bathing twice daily and changing underwear regularly. The winners expressed gratitude for the opportunity and appealed for increased participation in the future. Source: Ghana News Agency