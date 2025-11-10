Minister Barlay Delivers Keynote Address at the 50/50 National Women’s Conference 2025



Freetown: The Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Barlay, delivered the keynote address at the 50/50 National Women’s Conference held at the 50/50 Group Auditorium, Tower Hill, Freetown.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the conference was organized under the theme ‘Bridging the Gap: From Gender Commitments to Economic Justice.’ In her keynote statement, Minister Barlay commended the 50/50 Group for their consistent efforts in promoting women’s leadership and equality in Sierra Leone.





She identified structural barriers that continue to hinder women’s economic justice, such as limited access to finance, discriminatory lending practices, and unequal tax burdens. The Minister emphasized the urgent need to bridge the gap between policy commitments and effective implementation, citing the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act of 2023 as a landmark law that must be fully enforced.





‘Sierra Leone cannot achieve true prosperity when half its people are held back,’ Minister Barlay stated. ‘When we invest in women’s equality, we unlock the full potential of over half our population, which benefits every family and every community.’ She assured participants of her Ministry’s commitment to plan, implement, and advocate for meaningful changes that would transform the promise of gender equality into tangible economic empowerment for all Sierra Leonean women.





Minister Barlay outlined key strategic approaches to achieving women’s economic justice, including strengthening gender-responsive planning and budgeting, improving data systems for women’s financial access, and supporting national accountability structures to monitor progress and institutional responsibility. In her concluding keynote statement, she reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to bridging the gap between commitments and implementation and called on all stakeholders to collaborate in advancing economic justice for women in Sierra Leone.





The conference underscored the need for transformative reforms to foster inclusive and equitable economic growth for women. President of the 50/50 Group, Professor Fredline M’Cormack-Hale, highlighted the challenges faced by women in accessing financial services, noting that only 25% of women, particularly in rural areas, currently have access. She cited low financial literacy, digital exclusion, and limited access to finance as major barriers to women’s economic empowerment.





Professor M’Cormack-Hale stressed that women’s participation in politics is closely linked to their economic independence, emphasizing that empowering women economically is essential for broader social and political inclusion. She acknowledged women’s vital role in agriculture and called for collective efforts to identify and eliminate barriers to economic participation.





Ms. Chinsia Pascho-George, Gender Focal Person for Christian Aid, spoke about the importance of financial inclusion and her organization’s ongoing efforts to build women’s capacity through training and financial literacy programs. Director Sesay from the Ministry of Social Welfare reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to promoting gender equality and supporting inclusive policies and transformative partnerships.





In closing, speakers collectively called for advocacy for legislative and policy reforms to enhance women’s financial access, the development of inclusive programs to support women’s economic empowerment, and stronger collaboration among government institutions, civil society, and development partners. The conference concluded with a resounding call to action for all stakeholders to work together in advancing women’s economic empowerment and promoting inclusive growth across Sierra Leone.

