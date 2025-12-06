Minister Barlay to Launch ECOWAS Borehole and Cash Transfer Projects in Moyamba District



Freetown: At the Minister’s office in the NAO Building, Tower Hill, Freetown: A delegation from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Planning and Economic Development ahead of the launch of the ECOWAS-funded Borehole and Cash Transfer Projects in Taiama Town, Moyamba District. The delegation included NDMA Chairman Mr. Jimmy Rogers, NDMA Director of Communication Mr. Mohamed Bah, NaCSA Director of Programmes Ms. Regina Saffa, and other officials.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the projects aim to improve the livelihoods of communities in the district and also form part of ECOWAS’ broader efforts to promote economic integration and support vulnerable populations, including refugees. Mohamed Bah, NDMA Director of Communication, noted that ECOWAS is committed to increasing visibility and strengthening monitoring and evaluation of its interventions. He explained that ECOWAS provides humanitarian assist

ance to protect ‘people of concern,’ guided by its Humanitarian Policy and Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The initiatives include the construction of four boreholes and the provision of cash transfers to support affected households. ECOWAS continues to offer financial and material aid to improve citizens’ wellbeing, including food items, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

NaCSA’s Director of Programmes, Ms. Regina Saffa, emphasised the importance of collective commitment to evidence-based monitoring, evaluation, and communication to enhance ECOWAS visibility and accountability. Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Barlay, commended NDMA and NaCSA for their efforts in securing the funds for the projects. She underscored the need for continued follow-up, collaboration, and effective coordination to ensure successful implementation for the benefit of the people of Sierra Leone. Madam Barlay reaffirmed MoPED’s commitment to strengthening coordination among MDAs.

She concluded by urging the technical committee to work closely with the National ECOWAS Office at MoPED to ensure a successful launch.