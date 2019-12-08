Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias to attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) (Brussels, 09 December 2019)

On Monday, 9 December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias will travel to Brussels to participate in the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The agenda is expected to focus on recent developments in Libya and, in particular, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Libya and Turkey. Talks will also centre around issues of international and regional interest, such as the situation in Iran and Bolivia as well as EU-Africa relations. The FAC is expected to adopt conclusions on the Arctic, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy, and the role of its civilian missions for international peace and security.

On the margins of the FAC, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will host a working breakfast for the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU, which will also be attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, N. Dimitrov, and the Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, G. Cakaj. During this meeting, talks will centre around the European prospects of these two countries and the wider region of the Western Balkans.

Source: Voice of America