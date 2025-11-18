Minister of Health Launches Historic HPV Vaccination Drive, Paving the Way to Eliminate Cervical Cancer



Freetown: Sierra Leone has achieved a remarkable milestone in the fight against cervical cancer as the Minister of Health, Austin Demby, PhD, MPH, launched the Integrated Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign in Freetown, ushering in a new era of hope toward eradicating the disease.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, with this groundbreaking launch, the Ministry is now targeting the vaccination of over one million girls aged 11 to 18 years across the country.

Cervical cancer remains a significant public health challenge in Sierra Leone. It is the second most common cancer among women aged 15 to 44. Each year, an estimated 512 women are diagnosed, and 372 lose their lives, accounting for about 41% of female cancer-related deaths, with an age-adjusted mortality rate of 22.47 per 100,000 population.

Today’s event reaffirms the country’s steadfast commitment to maintaining its exceptional global vaccination record, consistently achieving over 90% coverage for HPV, Mpox, polio, malaria, Ebola, an

d other infectious diseases within the African subregion.

Under the leadership of Dr. Austin Demby, the Ministry of Health has shown strong resolve and strategic direction in eliminating cervical cancer through the National Cancer Strategic Plan and the National Cervical Cancer Policy and Strategy (2023-2028).

Sierra Leone has also adopted the WHO’s Global 90-70-90 Strategy, which calls for 90% of girls to be vaccinated against HPV, 70% of women to be screened, and 90% of women with pre-cancer lesions to receive timely treatment.

This bold campaign marks a turning point in safeguarding the health and future of girls and women across the nation.