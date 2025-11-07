Minister Wurie Honored as Fellow of AIPHP for Outstanding Service



New england: Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE), has been conferred a Fellowship by the African Institute of Public Health Professionals (AIPHP) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to healthcare development and the safety of mankind. The prestigious award was formally presented to Dr. Wurie at her office in New England Ville, Freetown.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Dr. Wurie expressed her appreciation and described the honor as both humbling and motivating. She emphasized that the recognition strengthens her commitment to advancing public health and promoting initiatives that contribute to national development.

