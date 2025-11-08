Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs Warns Against Sharing Identifiable Content of Abuse Survivors



Freetown: The Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs (MoGCA) has issued a public notice addressing the critical issue of sharing images and videos of women and child survivors of abuse on social media. The Ministry expressed gratitude to the public and various stakeholders for their ongoing support in protecting the rights and welfare of women and children in Sierra Leone.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the notice highlights a growing concern over the dissemination of explicit or identifiable content involving abuse survivors. The Ministry emphasizes that while the intention behind sharing such content might be to seek justice or raise awareness, it poses significant risks to the individuals involved. The notice underlines three fundamental principles: prioritizing the best interest of the child, ensuring no harm or loss of dignity to survivors, and maintaining safety and confidentiality.





The Ministry urges citizens to report any knowledge of abuse to authorities such as the One-Stop-Centres, the Sierra Leone Police (Family Support Unit), the Rainbo Initiative, or the Ministry itself, instead of broadcasting it on social media. Furthermore, the Ministry encourages responsible documentation by blurring identifiable features when necessary and refraining from sharing such content publicly.





The notice calls for responsible digital citizenship, advocating against sharing or commenting on posts that could identify survivors, and instead promoting the reporting of such posts for removal. The Ministry appeals to the public to act with compassion and commitment to the safety and dignity of women and children, emphasizing the importance of a confidential and professional response system over public shaming.

