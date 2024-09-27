Ministry of Health Receives $1. 1 Million Worth of Family Planning Commodities from UNFPA to Mark World Contraceptive Day.

To commemorate World Contraceptive Day, the Ministry of Health has received family planning and reproductive health commodities valued at $1. 1 million from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The symbolic handover took place at the Atlantic Hotel, Freetown, and marked a significant step in Sierra Leone’s efforts to enhance access to contraceptive services and promote reproductive health. The event highlighted the importance of family planning in reducing unintended pregnancies and improving maternal health outcomes.

While receiving the donation, Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Charles Senessie emphasised the global importance of World Contraceptive Day, celebrated annually on September 26th. “This day is a reminder of the critical need for access to safe and effective contraceptive methods, which play a key role in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. It is particularly crucial in underserved communities where access to family planning resources is oft

en limited, ” Prof. Senessie remarked.

Nadia Rasheed, UNFPA’s Country Representative in Sierra Leone, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to reproductive health. “Access to contraception is not just a fundamental human right but a cornerstone of comprehensive healthcare. By providing these essential commodities, we empower individuals to plan their families, reduce poverty, and contribute to gender equality. This initiative also brings us closer to achieving broader public health and development goals, ” Rasheed stated.

The donation, which includes a variety of contraceptive commodities such as birth control pills, condoms, and intrauterine devices, as well as IT equipment, will further support the Ministry of Health in expanding family planning services nationwide. The event was part of Sierra Leone’s commitment to reducing maternal mortality and improving women’s and families’ overall health and well-being.

As the world continues to tackle challenges such as population growth, poverty, and health dispa

rities, the availability of contraceptives remains a critical tool for shaping a healthier, more sustainable future.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency