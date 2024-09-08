Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Wraps Up Two-Day Training for TVET Upskilling Project



The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has successfully concluded a two-day Training of Trainers (??) focused on upskilling in the fields of Refrigeration, Building, and Construction. Held from the 5th to the 6th of September 2024 at Freetown Polytechnic, Ferry Junction, the training aims to provide formal certification for 100 men and women, equipping them with essential skills for employment and career advancement.

The Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Sarjoh Azziz Kamara, underscored the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through comprehensive policy frameworks. He shared plans to enact the Technical and Higher Education Acts, which will serve as a solid foundation for vocational education across the country.

Minister Kamara emphasized the need to shift the nation’s focus from theoretical to practical education, particularly in the techni

cal and vocational sectors. He announced the Ministry’s plans to transform Government Technical Institutes into community colleges while maintaining a robust TVET component within these institutions. Additionally, the Ministry is working towards establishing Centres of Excellence in Sierra Leone’s five regions to promote innovation and technical expertise.

Chief Technical and Higher Education Officer Dr. Joseph Brima acknowledged Sierra Leone’s long history of higher education spans nearly 200 years. However, he noted that technical education has historically been undervalued. The current government’s establishment of the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education signals a new era in which technical education is prioritized as a transformative tool for national development.

Dr. Brima underscored the transformative potential of technical education in reshaping Sierra Leone’s socio-economic landscape. He highlighted that technical education provides individuals with formal recognition for their skills and si

gnificantly increases their employment opportunities, instilling hope for a brighter future.

Sia Fasuluku, Director of Research, Planning, and Development at the Ministry, provided a detailed overview of the training projects scheduled for 9th to 13th September 2024 at Freetown Polytechnic and Eastern Polytechnic in Kenema. She confirmed that certificates will be awarded to trainees at a ceremony on 13th September at Freetown Polytechnic and 14th September at Eastern Technical University.

During the training, the Ministry’s Statistician, Fendeh Morlu Kamara, presented the final results framework and evaluation form, designed to measure the effectiveness and impact of the training programs, ensuring accountability and continuous improvement.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency