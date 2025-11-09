Ministry of Tourism and SLEDP Engage Bureh Community on Tourism Development Fund Manual



Freetown: The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs (MTCA), with support from the World Bank-funded Sierra Leone Economic Diversification Project (SLEDP), held a community engagement meeting with the people of Bureh Town to discuss the ongoing tourism development initiatives and the Tourism Community Development Fund (TCDF) Manual.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the meeting formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable community-based tourism across Sierra Leone. The Tourism Community Development Fund (TCDF) is a locally managed financing mechanism designed to channel tourism-generated revenues into community-led development projects. Its primary goal is to ensure that communities directly benefit from tourism investments in their localities, thereby fostering ownership, inclusion, and sustainability.





At Bureh Beach, the Ministry, through SLEDP, is developing a Surf Club and other leisure and hospitality facilities to boost local tourism, create jobs, and generate income for residents. In her welcome address, the Headwoman of Bureh Village, Danielle Grace, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry for bringing such a transformative project to their community. She reaffirmed the community’s full commitment to supporting the initiative and collaborating closely with the Ministry to ensure its successful implementation.





Presenting the Tourism Community Development Fund Manual, Prince Gaima, SLEDP Tourism Specialist, explained that the manual was jointly developed by the Government of Sierra Leone and the World Bank as a guiding framework for managing community-based tourism resources. He emphasized that the Bureh Beach Community would be the first community to benefit from the Fund and assured that transparency, inclusion, and accountability would guide its management.





Mr. Gaima also revealed that the community would receive five percent (5%) of the profits generated from the tourism facility. A local management committee, comprising community representatives, he said, would be established to oversee the proper use of the funds. The engagement reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to ensuring that tourism serves as a catalyst for local economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development – not only in Bureh but also in other destination communities across Sierra Leone.





The meeting concluded with an interactive discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the community in supporting the project and upholding the guiding principles of the Fund, integrity, accountability, inclusion, and collaboration.

