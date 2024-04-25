Ministry of Works and Housing launches BENCHH 2024



The Ministry of Works and Housing Thursday launched the Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology, dubbed ‘BENCHH 2024’.

The three-day maiden conference scheduled to take place from May 27 to May 29, 2024, would be held on the theme: ‘Enhancing Collaboration to tackle Ghana’s Housing and Hydrology Challenges’.

The conference would provide a comprehensive platform to solicit views from the public and key stakeholders in the built environment on how to address Ghana’s flooding and housing challenges.

Reverend Stephen Yaw Osei, Chief Director, Ministry of Works and Housing, speaking at the launch in the Ministry’s Conference Room, noted that, Ghana had 1.8 million units of housing deficit, which must be addressed for all Ghanaians to have befitting dwelling place.

He added that, 12.7 per cent of houses in Ghana were empty, explaining that, people lacked the means to afford to stay in such houses, making them unoccupied.

He said Government must intervene by ensuring the provision of affo

rdable housing for ordinary citizens to enjoy decent accommodation and to go about their daily life activities in dignity.

He said the nation’s drainage system also called for urgent attention, including proper management, maintenance and redesigning to address flooding in the country.

The upcoming BENCHH 2024, which will take place at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Accra, at 0930 hours each day, will, therefore, find collaborative solutions to the challenges.

Dr Prince Hamid Armah, Chairman of the BENCHH 2024 Planning Committee, and Advisor to the Sector Minister, said, aside public and stakeholder engagement, the conference would showcase the strides made by the Ministry in recent years.

The conference would also outline the Ministry’s roadmap towards achieving its medium term vision of a robust and sustainable development of public works and housing infrastructure in the country.

‘From addressing the housing deficit to enhancing our flood resilient infrastructure and regulations, the Mi

nistry’s efforts are linked to various sectors, driving socio-economic progress, and enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens,’ he noted.

Outlining the schedule for the conference, he said Day One would tackle flood or hydrology issues, Day Two would deal with housing issues, whilst Day Three would tackle the Regulatory Framework within the Works and Housing sector.

‘Indeed, BENCHH 2024 represents an opportunity for all of us to share insights and chart a course towards a more sustainable and resilient future for Ghana’s Works and Housing Sectors.

‘Together, through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions, we can surmount the challenges present and pave the way for enduring progress and prosperity in our nation.’

Source: Ghana News Agency