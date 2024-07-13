Missing Children Ghana appoints Dr Attah, Dr Quaye to support operations



Missing Children Ghana has appointed Dr. Dzifa A. Attah, a clinical psychologist, and Dr. Patience Ashorkor Quaye, a retired Assistant

Commissioner of Police, to be part of its team working to curb the missing children menace in Ghana.

The two were first announced as Fellows during the 2024 International Missing Children’s Day event held at Marriott Hotel, Accra.

Ms Regina Asamoah, Founder, Missing Children Ghana, in an interview with the media at the event, said the addition marked a significant stride for the Organisation towards advancing the rights of children and women, as well as addressing gaps in curbing the missing children phenomenon in the country.

She added that the Organisation found the new addition as thrilling as it was happening at a crucial time, with elections ahead, a time where cases of missing children were likely to increase.

Ms Asamoah said the two professionals would bring extensive expertise in child protection and mental health, safeguarding, and promising holistic support for

traumatised families.

‘The inclusion of Dr. Attah and Dr. Quaye as Fellows of Missing Children Ghana marks a transformative chapter in the organisation’s mission. Their combined expertise in mental health and child protection is sure to provide comprehensive support to traumatised families, advancing the cause of vulnerable children and women across Ghana.

‘It is a known thing in this country that a lot of children stray away from home during election year. Now, with these distinguished Fellows on board, Missing Children Ghana reaffirms its commitment to creating a safer and more just world for all, especially children and women,’ she stressed.

She expressed gratitude to Missing Children Ghana partners – Ghana Italian Women Association (GIWA), IPMC Ghana, Family Based Care Alliance (FaBCA), Ghana Police Service, Department of Social Welfare, Residential Homes for Children, Africa Missing Children Network, International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) and Accra Marriott Hotel.

Ms Asamoah

called on corporate Ghana and all well-meaning Ghanaians to come aboard and offer the support needed to protect children and reunite missing children with their families.

Source: Ghana News Agency