MODEC, partners donate furniture worth $42, 000 to Anum Presby SHS



MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Ltd, operator of FPSO Prof John Evans Atta Mills in the TEN fields and its MV25 partners have donated furniture worth $42, 000 to Anum Presby SHS.

The items, which are to help improve learning outcomes, include 500 bunk beds, 300 mono desks, 10 dinning hall tables and 20 dinning hall benches and their equivalent cost in Ghana cedi is GHS 520, 000.

The donation is not only to create a positive learning environment and support the students to succeed but also in line with the organisation’s prioritises where they see education as a key area for their social investment.

Mr Theophilus Ahwireng, Managing Director, MODEC Production Services, who presented the furniture to the school authorities, said the gesture was their firm belief in the transformational power of education, the role it plays in uplifting communities and shaping a brighter future for all.

‘At MODEC, we believe that learning institutions, schools must have facilities that are well equipped and resourced to pr

omote student and staff well-being and to support comprehensive, well-rounded education and learning environment,’ he said.

The Managing Director said they selected Anum Presby SHS after considering the efforts of good education and life skills they had put in for its students, the progressive improvements in WASSE results, the persevering mindset and dedication of the School Administrators.

He urged the students to pay heed to instructions and take advantage of every useful opportunity provided to reach their potential, adding that they ‘have a responsibility to take good care of school property, be diligent steward of school and public property.’

Rev Richard Asafo-Adjei, Headmaster, Anum Presby SHS, commended management and staff of MODEC for their support, adding that the items would have a lasting impact on the school.

The items will enhance our educational experience and be a game-changer for our students’ educational journey. We look forward for such more support,’ the Headmaster noted.

Madam Ruby

Ohene-Adutwum, Deputy Director, Human Resource Management Development, Ghana Education Service, Asuogyaman District, admonished the students to see themselves as caretakers of the school properties.

‘Please, don’t destroy them and live these desks under the mercies of the sun,’ she said.

The Anum Presbyterian Senior High School, established originally as Anum Basel Mission Grammar School in 1897, by Rev Yakobb Lochman, has gone through changes until 1972, where the secondary school started.

It currently has a student population of 3,014, with 116 teachers and 53 non-teaching staff. The school faces perennial water problems that need urgent attention, lack of adequate security personnel, deplorable state of boys’ and girls’ dormitories and leaking staff bungalows.

Source: Ghana News Agency