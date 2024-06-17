Moghalu Wins Labour Party Ticket for Anambra Governorship Election



Awka: Chief George Moghalu has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the upcoming Anambra Governorship Election scheduled for November 8, following the party’s primary election held on Saturday in Awka. Moghalu, a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), secured 573 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr. John Nwosu, who garnered 19 votes.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and electoral observers. Out of 649 delegates listed, 601 were accredited, with 592 valid votes recorded and five votes declared invalid.





In his acceptance speech, Moghalu extended a hand of fellowship to his opponent, emphasizing that unity among party stakeholders would be crucial to securing victory at the polls. He expressed readiness for the challenge ahead and confidence in his capacity to defeat the incumbent, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





Moghalu thanked the LP for conducting a transparent and credible primary and expressed appreciation to the delegates for their support. He emphasized the importance of promoting the LP agenda throughout Anambra, aiming to reach every part of the state with their message.





Mr. Bennett Etanabena, the Returning Officer for the primary, praised the peaceful conduct of the election and urged all party members to unite and work toward success at the polls. He highlighted Anambra as a Labour Party stronghold, noting the presence of two LP senators from the state and suggesting that Anambra is poised to play a pivotal role in national leadership by 2027.

