MoICE and Africell Prepare for Salone Civic Festival 2025 with Planning Session



Freetown: The Ministry of Information and Civic Education today held a joint walkthrough and planning session with Africell Sierra Leone at the Miatta Civic Centre and the Youyi Building complex, which will serve as the venue for the Salone Civic Festival 2025.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the session focused on branding, digital engagement, and site layout, as both teams worked through creative concepts to transform the space into an interactive celebration of Sierra Leone’s development achievements and civic culture.

This hands-on collaboration reflects the strong working partnership between MOICE and Africell in delivering an event that connects citizens, inspires participation, and celebrates national pride.