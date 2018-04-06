MoneyGram Foundation Promotes Literacy in Ghana

Uncategorized

Children receive reading books and school supplies

ACCRA, Ghana, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — MoneyGram, a global provider of innovative money transfer services, is thrilled to announce that the MoneyGram Foundation has distributed books, notebooks and school supplies to about 1,000 students at Osu Home Primary & JHS School in Accra. The event reflects MoneyGram Foundation’s commitment to improving lives of children worldwide by providing equal access to early education.

“As studies show, educational skills can improve over time when interventions start at an early age. I’m happy to be here today with my colleagues from MoneyGram to distribute school supplies and talk about the importance of reading. Through our donation and engagement, we hope to inspire the change that will improve educational opportunities for children across Africa,” said Patrick Appiah, MoneyGram’s regional head for West Africa.

The books are part of a global book distribution grant through First Book, a U.S.-based nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for kids in need. The donation is just one of many educational efforts funded by the MoneyGram Foundation in the region. In 2013, the Foundation awarded a $60,000 grant to Pencils of Promise to support the establishment of an e-reader program in four community schools in Ghana.

Since 2013, the Foundation has awarded over $600,000 in grants towards building infrastructure, supporting technology, and promoting literacy in Africa.

