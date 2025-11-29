MoPED and UNICEF Complete National Workshop on Development Tracker



Freetown: The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MoPED), in collaboration with UNICEF, has successfully concluded a five-day National Validation and Training Workshop focused on the Management and Utilization of the Sierra Leone National Development Tracking Dashboard for the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2024-2030.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the Government of Sierra Leone is set to launch the Sierra Leone National Development Tracker on December 1, 2025. This innovative digital platform is designed to track progress, monitor results, and support evidence-based policymaking in alignment with the Medium-Term National Development Plan. The workshop aimed to enhance the digital data reporting capabilities of various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).





The integrated system consolidates data from different ministries and sectors, converting information into actionable insights to ensure accountability, transparency, and impact for citizens. It is built around the Big Five Game-Changers: Feed Salone, Human Capital Development, Youth Employment Scheme, and Infrastructure Development.





The National Development Tracker is seen as a vital tool for Sierra Leone’s future, enabling informed decision-making and driving progress to benefit all citizens. By offering a centralized platform for tracking development, the system fosters transparency, accountability, and collaboration across government sectors.





Expected to play a crucial role in advancing Sierra Leone’s development goals, the tracker ensures that policies and programs are evidence-based and aligned with the country’s vision for a prosperous and sustainable future. The workshop included presentations, practical exercises, and interactive sessions on digital data reporting.





At the workshop’s conclusion, consultant Dr. Jeeveeta Soobarah expressed gratitude to participants and encouraged them to apply their newfound knowledge. Dr. Robert Ndamobissi commended MoPED for its leadership in making the workshop a reality, noting that the national validation and training on digital data reporting could serve as a model for other countries. He highlighted the dashboard as an attractive investment opportunity for Sierra Leone and affirmed UNICEF’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with MoPED and the government.





Mr. Tommy Korpoi, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at MoPED, announced that His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio would officially launch the National Development Tracker Dashboard on December 1, 2025. Mr. Korpoi emphasized that the dashboard would position Sierra Leone globally as a credible, accountable, and transparent data leader, acknowledging UNICEF’s role in bringing the tracker to fruition.

