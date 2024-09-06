More than 300 athletes at the Cuvango multidisciplinary tournament

Compared to the same period in 2023, there was an increase of 100 athletes, ANGOP learned on Friday.

The sporting event, under the responsibility of the ‘Grupo Resistências 4-4 Off Road’ in partnership with the Mumba farm, will be limited to clay pigeon shooting, sport fishing in fresh water, Swedish fishing, 4×4 car gymkhana, among other modalities, focusing on promoting tourism in the region.

According to the tournament manager, Joaquim Barata Feio Tavares, the athletes are already concentrating at the venue, with all the technical and administrative conditions created for this purpose.

He considered it to be a sporting practice that allows the sharing of knowledge, in addition to contributing to the preservation of the environment.

It should be noted that the province of Huambo is the holder of the trophy from the last edition.

The municipality of Cuvango is 336 kilometers east of Lubango and has an estimated population of 106 thousand 421 inhabitants.

Source: Angola Press News Agency