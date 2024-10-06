More than 700 diamond stones seized

Seven hundred and ten diamond stones of various carats were seized by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the municipality of Lucapa, Angolan northeastern Lunda-Norte province, during a micro-operation.

The information was provided on Sunday, in Dundo, by the SIC spokesperson in Lunda-Norte, Graciano Lumanhe, highlighting that the diamonds were in the possession of three citizens of Guinea Conakry.

He informed that the seizure took place inside a residence, where those involved were caught with the aforementioned diamond stones and 860 US dollars and 68,000 kwanzas.

A diamond weighing scale, two calculating machines, an equal number of magnifying glasses, a sieve, among other means used for the illicit purchase and sale of diamonds, were also seized.

The seized means were included in the respective criminal proceedings opened against the offenders who together will be presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Angola Press News Agency