More youth undergo training under Anglogold Ashanti’s Youth Apprenticeship Programme

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to investing in the youth of Obuasi and its operational areas by enrolling another batch of 140 youth into its Youth Apprenticeship Programme. This time, the beneficiaries were selected from Obuasi (100) and Iduapriem (40) in the Western Region as part of efforts to develop the skills of the youth to be well-conditioned for the job market. The training will be sponsored by AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi and the Iduapriem Mines. Under its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) launch in 2022, AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine made a firm commitment to equip the youth from its operational areas with employable skills, every year. Mr Awie Frey, the Acting Managing Director of the Mine, addressing a gathering to unveil the newly admitted youth into the programme, said the Youth Apprenticeship Programme intended to give hands-on experience to the Youth in Obuasi as a way of contributing to diversifying and sustaining the local economy of Obuasi. Driven by the need to address the skill deficiency level in the then Ashanti Goldfields Corporation's engineering department, the Engineering Training Centre was set up in 1987 to provide on-the-job training for the workers. The company in 2022 decided to revamp the facility by partnering with an Obuasi-based engineering firm, Mac Mining and Construction Partners Limited, to train the youth in its host communities in mining-related disciplines. Mr. Frey said the partnership was a game changer in the mining industry, providing invaluable opportunities for aspiring engineers and leaders in the field. Mr Seth Quaye, the Managing Director of Mac Mining and Construction Partners Limited, hailed the partnership with AngloGold Ashanti to train youth from their host communities, saying that, beneficiaries of the training served as a talent pool for AngloGold Ashanti, and other mining companies, while others were able to set up their businesses. The trainees will go through a year of rigorous training in welding and fabrication, electrical engineering, and electronic and mechanical engineering. Mr Edmund Oduro Agyei, the Community Relations Manager of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, said the programme was carefully structured to equip the beneficiaries with employable skills to have sustainable livelihoods. On the mode of selection, Mr Agyei said the local communities were given three slots with the nominees going through competitive recruitment processes before the final selection. Nana Kwamoa Bosompim, Odumase Bekumhene who represented the Adansihene, applauded AngloGold Ashanti for the impact of the Youth Apprenticeship Programme, saying that it had given opportunity for the youth who aspired to work in the mining sector to have practical experiences in real work environments. He said the programme had equipped beneficiaries with technical abilities and industry-specific knowledge which would serve them well in their future careers. Source: Ghana News Agency