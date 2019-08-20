Morocco, Sierra Leone Discuss Ways To Promote Cooperation

RABAT, Morocco� Morocco and Sierra Leone discussed in Rabat, ways to foster cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, tourism, energy and new technologies.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, said in a press briefing, after his meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Nabeela Tunis, these sectors provide opportunities for the two countries to exchange their expertise and develop concrete cooperation actions.

Morocco has shown unwavering solidarity with Sierra Leone, during the Ebola epidemic, Bourita added.

For her part, Tunis stressed that, both countries share the same vision, which is based on the development of human resources and the strengthening of trade and investment.

She praised Morocco's efforts for the South-South, and inter-African cooperation, that contributes to peace, stability and prosperity of the continent.

