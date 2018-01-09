MOROCCO TAKING PART IN MEETING OF AFRICAN DEFENCE AND SECURITY CHIEFS AT AU HQ IN ADDIS

ADDIS ABABA, Morocco is taking part in the 13th ordinary meeting of African chiefs of defence staff and heads of security and safety services which opened Monday at the African Union (AU) Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The opening ceremony was marked by a minute of silence observed in memory of AU peacekeeping soldiers and victims of violence in Africa, followed by the adoption of the agenda.

At the meeting, participants will examine several key issues related to safety in African societies and the report of an experts' meeting of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defence, Safety and Security. They will also consider the adoption of the conclusions of the meeting of African chiefs of defence staff and heads of security and safety services.

The Moroccan delegation to the meeting comprises representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Interior Ministry and the National Defence Administration.

