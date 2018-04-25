April 25, 2018   General

Motor Controls Inc. Announces Move To New Corporate Headquarters And Integration Of Product Lines

MCI announces move to its new corporate headquarters,  10661 Newkirk St. Dallas, Texas , 75220

DALLAS, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Motor Controls Incorporated brands include: MCI, MCI FLOWTRONEX, MCI WATER EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGIES (WET) AND STEELINE ENCLOSURE SOLUTIONS.

MCI LOGO Motor Controls Inc. (PRNewsfoto/MCI)

Craig Carter, President of Motor Controls Inc, announced completion of the corporate headquarters relocation.  “Our move enables full integration with our water treatment division (WET) and water distribution division (MCI FLOWTRONEX). This allows MCI to provide complete solutions, from advanced filtration and purification such as Reverse Osmosis, to Municipal and Commercial water distribution.  Our advanced control and monitoring application to the entire solution allows remote support from MCI technical division as well as end user access and control.

Motor Controls Inc, is an advanced custom manufacturer providing many diverse global markets with electrical controls, structural integrated products, custom electrical enclosures and advanced water treatment & transportation.

