MoYA and Ministry of Defence Seal Landmark MOU to Empower Sierra Leone’s Youth



Freetown: A landmark partnership aimed at fostering national development and empowering Sierra Leone’s young people has been sealed between the Ministry of Youth Affairs (MOYA) and the Ministry of Defence and Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF).

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at the Defence Headquarters, Cockerill Barracks, in Freetown, marking a new era of inter-ministerial collaboration to strengthen youth empowerment, discipline, and leadership development. Held at the Rotunda Hall, the signing ceremony formalized a framework of cooperation between the two ministries to promote youth engagement, discipline, and capacity-building through well-coordinated programmes and initiatives.

The MOU was officially endorsed by Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh, Minister of Youth Affairs, and Colonel (Rtd) Muana Brima Massaquoi, Deputy Minister of Defence. Senior officials and representatives from both ministries witnessed the historic occasion. Delivering his remar

ks, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Amara Idara Bangura, expressed gratitude and optimism about the new partnership.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to supporting youth development and emphasized the shared responsibility of both ministries in nurturing a disciplined, productive, and patriotic generation. ‘We are indeed grateful for this partnership. The young people of Sierra Leone are the bedrock of our future, and through this collaboration, we aim to instill a renewed sense of purpose, discipline, and patriotism,’ stated Lt. Gen. Bangura.

In his statement, Colonel (Rtd) Muana Brima Massaquoi, Deputy Minister of Defence, described the MOU as a patriotic undertaking that reinforces national unity and civic responsibility among young people. He noted that the agreement would open new pathways for youth to contribute meaningfully to nation-building through initiatives aligned with both defence and development priorities.

Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh, Minister of Youth Affairs, commended the bra

very, professionalism, and gallantry of the RSLAF, praising their unwavering service to the nation. He described the partnership as a major milestone in advancing the Ministry’s mission to equip young people with discipline, leadership, and practical life skills. ‘This MOU signifies a new dawn for Sierra Leone’s youth. Through this partnership, we are unlocking opportunities that will shape the future of our young men and women. The military’s structured discipline and values will serve as a model for our youth empowerment agenda,’ Minister Sannoh noted.

This collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Defence/RSLAF is expected to pave the way for programmes that enhance youth leadership, employability, and civic responsibility, while fostering peace, discipline, and sustainable national development. The event concluded with photo sessions and a show of camaraderie between officials of both ministries, symbolizing the strong alliance that will drive the successful implementation o

f the MOU.