MoYA and Partners Commemorate African Youth Day 2025 with Health Walk and Beach Clean-Up



Freetown: The Ministry of Youth Affairs (MoYA) in collaboration with several development partners commemorated African Youth Day 2025 with a health walk and beach clean-up exercise in Freetown, promoting unity, youth engagement, and environmental sustainability.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the event, held under the theme ‘Youth Leading for a Greener Future,’ brought together hundreds of young people, government officials, and community volunteers who participated in activities aimed at encouraging healthy living and civic responsibility.





Participants took part in a morning health walk through major streets of Freetown, followed by a beach cleaning exercise at Lumley Beach. The initiative sought to inspire young Sierra Leoneans to take active roles in protecting the environment and promoting a culture of volunteerism.





Speaking during the event, officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs commended the enthusiasm shown by the young participants and emphasized the importance of youth leadership in advancing national development goals. They noted that African Youth Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the potential of Africa’s young people and highlight their role in building sustainable communities.





The celebration concluded with calls for continued collaboration between government, civil society, and young people to promote environmental awareness, health, and youth empowerment across the country.

