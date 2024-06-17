MSMEs One Stop Shop Initiative to Bolster Small Businesses, Says FCT Head of Civil Service



Abuja: The Head of Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs. Grace Adayilo, has announced that the MSMEs One Stop Shop initiative will provide significant support to small businesses across the country. This announcement was made during the 5th Abuja Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Expo held in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adayilo commended the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) for their efforts in organizing the expo, highlighting the agency’s role in sustaining the territory’s development. She noted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is being promoted in the FCT by Minister Nyesom Wike.





Adayilo explained that the MSMEs One Stop Shop aims to facilitate easy interactions between regulatory agencies and MSMEs nationwide. She emphasized that the SME Expo explored partnerships and created opportunities to boost investment throughout the country. Represented by her Personal Assistant, Mrs. Olaide Yongo, Adayilo pointed out that the AEA has served as the FCT’s special purpose vehicle for various SME initiatives, including the expo.





The AEA has also implemented the FCT-CARES programme as part of Nigeria’s COVID-19 economic recovery efforts and engaged in the One Village, One Product (OVOP) initiative. The expo, themed ‘Leveraging Financial Opportunities and Strategies to Mobilise Funding for Sustainable Growth’, focused on financial tools, investment strategies, and collaborations to unlock capital and promote sustainable development.





Adayilo encouraged expo participants to fully engage with the programme to enhance their businesses. She expressed gratitude to the FCT minister, corporate partners, and sponsors for their support in making the event successful. She credited their commitment to enterprise development, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth for positively impacting SMEs in the FCT.





Dr. Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, the Acting Managing Director of AEA, stated that the expo was designed to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian SMEs and promote industrialization. He noted that it stimulated investment in digital technologies and positioned made-in-Nigeria products in African and global markets.





Ugwuada-Ezirigwe stressed the importance of empowering SMEs with information, tools, and strategies to access funding. He highlighted the need for collaborative efforts from stakeholders, including financial institutions, investors, policymakers, and development partners, to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and sustainable growth.





He further mentioned that the agency has successfully organized four previous editions of the expo, attracting over 1,200 enterprises and 11,000 visitors. The current edition featured activities such as business clinics, symposia, interactive panel discussions, and business advisory sessions.





Ugwuada-Ezirigwe urged exhibitors and participants to view the expo as an opportunity to expand their markets and collaborate on ideas and innovations.

