MTHE and CoL Initiate Workshop to Develop National Micro-Credential Framework for Sierra Leone



Freetown: The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE), in partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL), has kicked off a two-day workshop aimed at developing a national micro-credential framework for Sierra Leone.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the workshop, which began on December 3rd, 2025, is set to conclude on December 4th with a validation session incorporating stakeholders’ feedback. MTHE’s Permanent Secretary, Mohamed Sheick Kargbo, highlighted the meeting’s goal to design a national micro-credential system, welcoming participants on behalf of the Ministry and its partners. He reflected on the previous undervaluation of technical and vocational education, noting that micro-credentials would help transition from a ‘qualified by experience’ mentality to a more formal, recognized certification system.





Dr. Josephus Brimah, Chief Technical and Higher Education Officer at MTHE, described micro-credentials as small, stackable learning units capable of standing alone or contributing to larger qualifications. He encouraged participants to engage fully to ensure the framework’s national ownership and urged educators to study international examples while embracing continuous learning.





Paul Amara, CEO of the Students’ Loan Scheme, assured the Ministry of his institution’s support, emphasizing that the framework is overdue. He noted that micro-credentials would enhance access to technical and higher education, aligning with the Loan Scheme’s plans to expand support for undergraduate and TVET students.





In his keynote address, MTHE’s Deputy Minister, Sarjoh Aziz-Kamara, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to skills development as part of the national agenda. He stated that micro-credentials would create flexible pathways for young people to gain market-relevant skills, particularly in areas like digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy. He pointed out that this initiative complements the National Qualifications Framework and aligns with national job-creation targets, urging participants to actively contribute and integrate micro-credentials into institutional programs. He also stressed strengthening technical education across districts to provide training access within communities.





Prof. Jane-Frances Agbu outlined the workshop’s objectives, including building a shared understanding of micro-credentials, reviewing global developments, presenting survey findings, developing key components of a national framework, and identifying national priorities. Expected outcomes include agreement on definitions and scope, drafting core elements of the framework, establishing next steps for consultation and implementation, and strengthening national capacity.





Prof. Masibo Lumala provided an overview of the Commonwealth’s Micro-Credentials Framework project, while Dr. Victor Massaquoi shared insights into Sierra Leone’s policy environment, skills needs, and readiness to adopt a national micro-credential system.

