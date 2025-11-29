MTHE and UNDP Validate New Industrial Plumbing Curriculum to Boost Skills and Jobs



Freetown: The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has officially validated a new Competency-Based Industrial Plumbing Curriculum (Levels 1-6). The national workshop, held on November 28, 2025, marks a significant step in aligning Sierra Leone’s technical education with the needs of the labour market. The session built on months of regional consultations and technical reviews involving educators, industry experts, and development partners.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Technical and Higher Education, emphasized the strategic importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in national development. Since the establishment of MTHE in 2018, the government has placed TVET at the core of its skills development agenda. Dr. Wurie highlighted efforts to shift public perception of technical careers, expand demand-driven training, and create clearer educational pathways for students. She also stressed the importance of increasing female participation in male-dominated fields such as plumbing, citing successful pilot programmes in Kenema and Freetown.





The Minister called for deeper private sector involvement in curriculum design, certification, and the implementation of the Dual Apprenticeship Policy. She proposed introducing professional ID cards for certified workers and improving the recognition of prior learning, especially for those already working in the informal sector.





Abdul Senesie, Director of TVET at MTHE, reported that the validation followed three months of intensive work, including nationwide consultations and input from industry practitioners. He confirmed that the final curriculum reflects national qualification standards and incorporates feedback gathered throughout the process.





Development partners expressed strong support for the new framework. Fred Joe Feika of GIZ commended the collaborative effort and urged greater inclusion of women in plumbing, while Sia Moses-Kabba of IOM highlighted TVET’s role in sustainably reintegrating returnees into society. John Dugba Kamara of UNESCO emphasized the importance of strong social partnerships in making TVET more relevant and responsive to industry needs.





Lead consultant Ing. Alfred Abu concluded the workshop with a presentation on Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET), outlining its advantages over traditional models. He emphasized flexible learning pathways, continuous assessment, and alignment with industry requirements as key features of the newly validated plumbing curriculum.

