MTHE, Leh we Learn, and T-TEL Deepen Collaboration on Teacher Education Reform



Freetown: The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE) has held its second stakeholder consultation with Leh we Learn and T-TEL to deepen collaboration on teachers education reform. The meeting, held on 4th November 2025 at the Ministry’s Conference Room in New England Ville, brought together senior ministry officials, including the Minister, Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, and representatives from Leh we Learn and T-TEL.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Dr. Wurie expressed gratitude to the partners for their sustained engagement and underscored the importance of fostering partnerships within Africa. She commended the research-driven design of the programme and highlighted key priorities such as preparing teachers for emerging skills, digital literacy, and soft skills while maintaining a uniform standard across teachers’ training institutions.

The Minister also emphasized the need to strengthen the technical and vocational education pathway, noting that many students qualify for higher education bu

t lack placement opportunities. Dr. Mohamed Barrie, Team Leader for ‘Leh we Learn,’ explained that the engagement continued discussions initiated in July during a MasterCard Foundation visit. He said the proposed programme would focus on strengthening teachers’ training institutions, as improving secondary education relies heavily on quality teacher preparation.

Dr. Barrie added that the forthcoming initiative would be locally led, flexible, and spanning six years, with implementation expected to begin around July next year. He further stressed alignment with national priorities and coordination with existing education sector plans supported by the World Bank and GPE.

Dr. Josephus Brimah, Chief Technical and Higher Education Officer at MTHE, emphasized that training programmes should be designed to meet specific needs and outcomes rather than conducted merely for formality. He noted that such design would form the basis for evaluating results. Dr. Brimah further explained that before any programme is accred

ited by the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education (NCTVE)-whether at the TC or HTC level-it must align with national standards.

He added that even those pursuing BSc degrees in Education, such as Mathematics or Chemistry, should meet the same criteria since they are already practicing teachers. The Acting Deputy Chief Technical and Higher Education Officer, Sia Fasuluku, welcomed the collaboration and identified key gaps in the sector, including the absence of a pre-service teacher policy, limited support for early childhood education, and inadequate inclusion strategies for children with disabilities.

She called on partners to help strengthen teachers’ training institutions so they can effectively train teachers across all regions and disciplines. Senior ministry officials echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for practical teachers preparation, robust quality assurance systems, and institutional frameworks that guarantee teacher training institutions produce graduates equipped to

meet evolving classroom needs.

Representatives from T-TEL stated that their immediate goal is to conduct a nationwide assessment of teachers’ training institutions to evaluate existing programmes, faculty capacity, learning environments, and practical training components. They added that the findings would serve as the foundation for a comprehensive programme proposal to the MasterCard Foundation.