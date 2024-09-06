MTN Ghana Foundation launches Heroes of Change, introduces new category



The MTN Ghana Foundation has launched the 7th edition of the MTN Heroes of Change introducing a new category to celebrate people using technology to drive change within their communities.

The new category: Digital Hero and Media Hero of Change formed part of MTNs strategic intent to lead digital solutions for Africa and Ghana’s progress.

Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana speaking at the launch said, ‘This year we have introduced a new category was therefore designed to celebrate those harnessing the power of social media and digital platforms to drive new skills, organised workshops and sound business practices through writing and leveraging digital platforms.’

She said the Heroes of Change programme resonated with MTN as it confirmed its vision and reflected on the power that individuals possess to bring about remarkable change in society.

‘It is a programme that seeks to unearth people within our communities who are doing extraordinary things for

one another to create change in their own communities adding that these are people who need volunteers to realise their vision for Africa,’ she said.

Madam Wiafe said the programme would be in three categories thus education, health and economic empowerment to uplift the lives of the people within the communities

She said the inception of the MTN Heroes of Change had contributed massively in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment, which gave MTN the privilege of celebrating a world of over 100 heroes from diverse backgrounds.

‘Since its inception, we have had the privilege of celebrating a world of over 100 heroes from diverse backgrounds. The winners have come from a broad spectrum, ranging from the highly educated like doctors and journalists to those in low degrees,’ She added.

Madam Wiafe said the MTN Heroes of Change programme seeks to unearth people doing extraordinary things for one another to create change in their own communities.

‘MTN Ghana has gone beyond the poor community as

a telecom provider, becoming a catalyst for possible change, empowering individuals and communities across the continents with digital and financial inclusion, connecting people across the world, bringing basic financial services to many in Ghana,’ he added.

Madam Wiafe expressed the hope that the 2024 edition of the Heroes of Change hopes to energise Ghanaians especially the youth of their duty owed to the society ‘to do something about our circumstances no matter how small.’

The MTN ‘Heroes of Change’ initiative is a flagship programme of the MTN Ghana Foundation, designed to recognize and celebrate individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to their communities.

These unsung heroes embody the spirit of selflessness, innovation, and resilience, inspiring others to act and effect positive change.

It aims at creating sustainable opportunities that impact communities and touch lives.

Source: Ghana News Agency