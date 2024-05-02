MTN-Ghana supports Effutu 2024 Aboakyer Festival



MTN Ghana, a leading telecommunication company, has presented a cheque for GHc15,000, drinks hamper, and airtime to the Effutu Traditional Council to support the 2024 Aboakyer Festival.

The celebration, which is on-going, will be climaxed on Saturday, May 4, with a grand durbar where Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe (Paramount Chief), will sit in state to receive homage.

He will also await the first of the two Asafo groups, expected to bring the first catch of a live bushbuck from their ancestral forest for him to step on three times, symbolising the acceptance by their god, Otu.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the South West Business MTN Regional Senior Manager, led a team to present the items to Neenyi Ghartey at his palace at Winneba in the Central Region.

The donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society, he said.

Over the years it had partnered the Traditional Council to celebrate the festival and assured of its continuous support to ensure a peacefu

l and successful celebration.

Neenyi Ghartey, who received the items on behalf of the Effutu Traditional Council and the 2024 Festival Planning Committee, expressed his appreciation to the company for the support throughout the years.

Source: Ghana News Agency