MTN supports 2024 Asogli Yam Festival

Telecommunications services provider, MTN, has presented GHC 20,000, a large drink hamper, and some airtime to support the 2024 Asogli Te Za (yam festival).

The donation was made on Friday when Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia and chiefs of the Asogli sat in state at the Asogli Palace to receive visitors.

Mr. Ransford Gyan, Area Sales Manager, Eastern, Volta and Oti who made the presentation said the donation was in recognition of the mutual relation and support over the years

He said MTN continued to seek impact on communities and considered traditional festivals a great avenue to contribute.

‘As a business we believe in culture, and the relationship that we always have with the tradition, that is why we always make it a point that whenever the festival comes onboard, we present ourselves to give to the chiefs and the people.

‘We want to say that we are grateful for the support that you continue to render to us as a business. We want to say congratulations for the festival,’ he said.

Mr. Gyan mentione

d that experiential centers had been established in the regional capital to provide enhanced services during the festival period and across the various apps and modules.

He told the Ghana News Agency that MTN was supporting about 40 festivals in country this year and would continue to assist traditional festivals as major avenues for community development.

‘As a business we know that with the community and support that we get from them, it is also right to also give back to them. And it is something that we are always and going to continue to support all the festivals that we support in this country.

The 2024 Te Za is on the theme ‘Lets Ensure Freedom and Justice for All’, and several corporate organisations, religious bodies and social groups are supporting the event with donations..

The NPP and the NDC, main political parties, were also present at the Asogli Palace on Friday, donating to support the festivities and also the educational fund of the community.

The annual festival is celebrated to commemo

rate the end to a historic period famine and has highlights such as the hailing of the new yam, a street carnival that attracts tens of thousands.

The grand durbar of chiefs climaxes the festival, came off on Saturday, at the Ho Jubilee Park.

Source: Ghana News Agency