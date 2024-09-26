Musical groups have become more appealing in music industry – No Nation Gang



Ghanaian music trio ‘No Nation Gang’ has asserted that musical groups have become more appealing in recent years, citing how some Ghanaian music groups are thriving globally.

The ‘No Nation Gang’ namely Second Paa, Zubu, and Badone Sticky have emerged as one of the fast-rising music groups in the country, continuing to make waves with their unique genre.

Zubu, one of the group’s lead rappers, stated in an interview that they were inspired to form a group after seeing the success of current music groups.

According to Zubu, the success of groups like Asakaa had rekindled interest in group music, which has become increasingly appealing to upcoming musicians.

‘Musical groups, I would say, have been one of the backbones of Ghanaian music, and despite the challenges it has faced over the years, I think it is beginning to come back.

‘It is gradually becoming an attractive venture for upcoming musicians who unite their talent to produce something unique and appealing to the international music market,’ Second P

aa, the lead singer of the group, said.

Badone Sticky, the versatile act, supported the assertions of his colleagues, adding that musical groups represent the future of Ghanaian music.

He urged stakeholders to pay attention to supporting music groups and fans and give them the needed support so as to encourage them to give off the best for Ghanaian music.

The No Nation Gang are currently promoting their new single ‘Emotions’, which was complemented by visuals that is available across streaming platforms.

Source: Ghana News Agency