Muslims in high expectation of LGBTQI+ bill passage – COMOG

The Coalition of Muslims Organizations in Ghana (COMOG) says Muslims in the country are in high expectation of the passage of the Proper Human Right and Ghanaian Family Values by Parliament. The Coalition, in a statement, asked all Muslims who were desirous of following proceedings to join the executives of the COMOG at Parliament House to witness the great occasion that signified victory for the Muslim community (Ummah). The statement said the passage would be a victory for COMOG and the Muslims in Ghana. The Organisation said Muslims, under the leadership of COMOG, had already held a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in the latter part of last year to push for the passage of the bill. 'In our expectation of an honour for the invaluable contributions of Muslims in this struggle, it is our hope that the speaker of Parliament will clad in the regalia donated to him by COMOG so as to establish the true meaning in the fight against the obnoxious practice of LGBTQI+,'' the statement said. Source: Ghan a News Agency