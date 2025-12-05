NACS and UNODC Conduct Corruption Risk Assessment Workshop for Ministry of Sports



Freetown: The National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) Secretariat, in collaboration with the Prevention Department of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on Tuesday held a corruption risk assessment workshop aimed at strengthening integrity and accountability within the Ministry of Sports. The session was facilitated by experts from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Deputy Director Wilfred Bangura and NACS Manager Montfort Okeke-Macauley represented the NACS Secretariat, while Deputy Director Samuel Marrah and Prevention Officer Alice Sama represented the ACC’s Prevention Department. The workshop focused on identifying key corruption risks that could undermine the Ministry of Sports in its mandate to develop and implement programs that promote national unity in Sierra Leone.

Discussions centered on critical operational areas, particularly the Ministry’s Human Resources, Finance, and Procurement departments. Minister of Sports, Madam Augusta James

-Teima, who was in attendance, underscored the importance of the initiative. She noted that corruption is manifested in dishonesty, illegal behavior, bribery, extortion, and the misuse of resources which posed serious threats to sports development.

‘It is very important that we have this discussion because corruption brings about dishonesty and illegal behavior, all of which harm society,’ she said. ‘In sports, fair play is essential. When resources are misused or misappropriated, it increases poverty within the Ministry, undermines motivation, and affects our ability to develop athletes and programs. Practices such as bribery, match-fixing, and extortion do not help sports grow; they weaken the progress we are trying to make.” She emphasized that corruption interferes not only with the physical development that sports promote, but also with the emotional, intellectual, and social growth of individuals.

She urged participants to take the workshop seriously to ensure a fair and transparent environment within

the sector. UNODC Regional Adviser Kodjo Attosso and Strategy Expert Daniel Muondu also participated, providing technical guidance and supporting the risk assessment process.

In his remarks, Deputy Commissioner of the ACC, Mr. Augustine Ngobie, highlighted the significance of the workshop. He stressed that identifying corruption risks is essential to enhancing transparency and improving the Ministry’s service delivery. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the session would contribute to good governance and strengthen the Ministry of Sports’ institutional integrity.